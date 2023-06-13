HONOLULU (KHON2) — It has been a warm past couple of days, and the heat is tempting many to turn on that air conditioner at home. But folks are being asked to save energy as some customers may soon pay more during the peak evening hours.

It’s been a sunny and humid week in Honolulu, and residents like Ashley Cachero are feeling the heat.

“It has been super hot,” Cachero said. “We do have a/c. But I am kind of strict on that because it gets really expensive; so, we just open up our lanai and all the windows.”

The Hawaiian Electric spokesperson Darren Pai said people tend to use more power when it gets warmer.

Pai said, “Looking for more cooling in their homes and their businesses and that’s what usually leads more to electricity usage.”

According to HECO, the cost of electricity has gone down from a year ago. The average HECO customer paid $202.19 this May compared to $208.73 last year.

But in the coming months, a small number of HECO customers will be selected to participate in a pilot program called “Shift and Save”. People will be able to opt out of it; but essentially, their electric rate will be less during the day while peak electricity hours between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. will cost customers more along with the overnight hours.

“We have so much solar power and wind power that’s available now and we want to try and maximize that use,” Pai said. “So, if we can encourage customers to use more energy during the sun is shining, then that’s going to benefit the overall system.”

A Public Utilities Commission official said the body has not decided on the “Shift and Save” eclectic rates yet. They add that the original date for the pilot to begin on July 1 has not been delayed.

The state’s consumer advocacy division is pushing for more time to inform customers of the changes and proposed the pilot begin four months after the rates are announced.

But people can begin to prepare for the changes now by trying not to use appliances that use too much power during the evening hours.

More information about the “Shift and Save” pilot program can be found here.

Pai said, “Wash your clothes in cold water, instead of hot water and take a shorter shower. The less hot water you use the less hot water you have to heat.”