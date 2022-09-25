HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Art and Flea Urban Market was hosted by Ward Village embracing and recognizing small artists and businesses.

It took place on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Shore Market.

The market is family, keiki and pet friendly along with featuring more than 50 vendors.

Art and Flea offered local fashion, music, food and art to purchase.

Attendees were also able to listen to live DJ sets, win free tote bags, free ice cream and even participate in a photo booth hosted by Photo Ops Hawaii.

For more information and upcoming events, you can visit their website.