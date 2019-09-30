Ward Theaters showing of “Snoopy, Come Home,” might’ve inspired you to adopt a pet

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was all about the dogs at Ward Theaters Sunday, Sept. Consolidated partnered with the Hawaiian Humane Society for a screening of the movie “Snoopy, Come Home.”

The goal of the event was to bring awareness about the importance of pet adoption. Along for Sunday’s outing, Maui, who’s been at the Hawaiian Humane Society for a while now.

“Sometimes our senior pets do take a little longer to get adopted just because you know they kind of have their own personalities,” said Kelsey Tanouye of the HHS. “And they are just looking for that right match. But sometimes people are looking to have a senior pet, adding a senior pet to their home because they can be already trained like Maui. Maui is somewhat housebroken. He knows his tricks too. He knows how to sit. He knows how to lie down and sometimes people do like that because then they don’t have to do as much training.”

The next big event for the Hawaiian Humane Society is the “Pet Block Paina.”

That’ll happen on Sunday, October 13 at Victoria Ward Park.