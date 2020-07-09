Wanted Puna man considered armed and dangerous

PUNA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi Island Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Dean Aaron Hess of Puna, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hess is wanted for an outstanding bench warrant, as well as for questioning relative to several unrelated criminal investigations.

Hess is described as 5-feet-10-inchs tall, 220 pounds, blue eyes, and black hair.

He is known to frequent the Fern Forrest subdivision in Puna, as well as the downtown Hilo area.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.