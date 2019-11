HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Area II Special Enforcement Unit is renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating Kelvin “Monster” Udac, a 39-year-old male known to frequent the Ka’ū area.

He is wanted on numerous outstanding bench warrants. Udac is described as 5-feet-5 inches, 175 pounds & has many visible tattoos on his entire body.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Marco K. Segobia of the Special Enforcement Unit at (808) 936-6082.