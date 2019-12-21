Wanted: Johnathan Kaleo’okekai Barros

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 34-year-old Hilo man.

Johnathan Kaleo’okekai Barros, also known as Johnathan Kaleo’okekai Barrios, is described as approximately 6-feet tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with long curly black hair, and brown eyes. He normally sports a black mustache and goatee and has “Kaleo” tattooed on his upper back.

Barros is wanted on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Conditions of Release on Bail.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barros is asked to contact Detective BJ Sagon at 961-8883 or email at bjsagon@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. CrimeStoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe.

CrimeStoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.