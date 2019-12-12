Wanted: Jaysha S. Arnold

HAWAI (KHON2) — Big Island police officers are searching for a woman who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for contempt of court.

She is also wanted for questioning to an unrelated criminal investigation that occurred on November 1, 2019, in the Pahoa area.

Police have identified her as 23-year-old Jaysha S. Arnold. She is around 5-feet-5 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with black hair, and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Arnold’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective William Brown at (808) 961-2384, or via email at william.brown@hawaiicounty.gov.