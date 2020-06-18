Wanted: Irvin Agres, 37, for parole warrant and questioning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department needs the public’s help in locating Irvin Agres, a 37-year-old man who frequents the Hilo and Puna districts.

Agres is wanted for a parole warrant and for questioning for multiple traffic crimes.

He is described to be 5-feet and 7-inches, about 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or Traffic Enforcement Unit Officer Clifford Antonio at (808) 961-2391.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. CrimeStoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. CrimeStoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All CrimeStoppers’ information is kept confidential.

