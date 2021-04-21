Wanted fugitive who jumped into the Ala Wai Canal to evade police is taken into custody

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 34-year-old man who spent hours evading officers by jumping into the Ala Wai Canal has been arrested.

The suspect has been identified as wanted fugitive Jerry Andrade.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

On Wednesday, April 21, police said Andrade swam across the canal to Waikiki, then crawled into a box culvert.

Andrade is wanted on a $25,000 warrant of arrest for burglary in the second degree for an incident that took place last year, according to Honolulu Crimestoppers.

On Feb. 11, 2020, the complainant returned to his residence in the Kaimuki area where he discovered that it had been broken into and numerous items had been taken. The occupant’s security camera captured images of the suspect who was later identified as Andrade.

“Mr. Andrade has 53 prior arrests, he has 20 convictions,” CrimeStoppers Administrator Sgt. Chris Kim said. “Some of these convictions are for robbery in the second degree, family offenses, as well as identity theft and other types of thefts.”