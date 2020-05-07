Wanted fugitive found hiding in a clothes dryer on the Big Island

1  of  2
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police have arrested and charged wanted fugitive Bryce Dustin Feary, who was on the run since October 2019.

Feary, 34, was arrested for an outstanding Department of Public Safety Warrant of Arrest issued by Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center (HCCC) after he failed to return to the facility from furlough on October 1, 2019.

Feary was located shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, hiding in a clothes dryer at a residence on Kalanianaole Street in Hilo.   

In addition to the Warrant of Arrest, Feary was also arrested for Abuse of Family or Household Member, Kidnapping, and two counts of second-degree Assault.

These charges stem from a domestic-related incident on May 4 where Feary reportedly caused substantial bodily injury to the 25-year-old victim and physically restrained her from leaving the residence.

At 2:00 p.m. on May 6, Feary was charged with the domestic-related offenses, and his bail was set at $72,000. He remains in custody at HCCC, and his initial court appearance for the domestic-related charges is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, May 7, in Hilo District Court.   

