Wanted escapee finally charged in connection to multiple crimes

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police on the Big Island have charged a 29-year-old Pepeekeo man with escape, traffic and property crime offenses.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Hawaii Police Department officials say that Kolby Kahaule Figueroa was charged with second-degree escape, felony resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving without a driver’s license, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle (UCPV), first-degree burglary, and discharge of sureties.

The charges stem from multiple and separate police investigations that involved Figueroa, where he had been identified as a suspect.

Officials say that on August 22, patrol officers responded to an active burglary on the Old Mamalahoa Highway in Ninoole. During the investigation, police identified Figueroa through a home video surveillance system.

On Sept. 2, police also found him driving a stolen vehicle near Kawaihae Harbor. When police began to investigate, Figueroa quickly ran the area, which resulted in a short police car chase.

Due to the suspect’s erratic and reckless driving, police stopped pursuing him.

Then on Sept. 9, officers responded to an active car theft complaint on Namilimili Lane in Paauilo. Figueroa and another man were seen towing a vehicle which they had reportedly stolen.

They were arrested for the theft and Figueroa was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Figueroa was then placed into the back of a police transport vehicle. While police were investigating the vehicle theft complaint, Figueroa escaped police custody.

On Thursday morning, Sept. 10, Figueroa was found walking along the highway in Honokaa. When he saw police, he tried to run away but was quickly apprehended.

He remains in police custody, with his bail set at $45,000. His court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 11.

Latest Stories on KHON2