Wanted: Angelica L. Ybarra

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HAWAII (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Angelica L. Ybarra (also known as Angelica L. Juario). 

She is known to frequent the Kona and Ocean View areas.

She is wanted for questioning in an active Fraud/Negotiating a Worthless Instrument investigation.

Ybarra (Juario) is described as being between 5-feet-9 and 6-feet tall, 150-200 pounds, with brown or blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Aaron K. Yamanaka at (808) 935-3311.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story