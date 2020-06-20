Wanted: 40-year-old David Gouveia

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police need the public’s help in locating a man wanted.

He is wanted for two outstanding bench warrants and questioning regarding two separate Abuse of a Family or Household Member investigations.

The man has been identified as 40-year-old David Gouveia. He is about five feet and six inches tall, about 160 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Holualoa area.

Anyone with information about Gouveia’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brandon Mansur at (808) 326-4646, ext. 301, or via email at brandon.mansur@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. CrimeStoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. CrimeStoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All CrimeStoppers information is kept confidential.

