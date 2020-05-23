Wanted: 36-year-old Jake Branch

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island need the public’s help in finding 36-year-old Jake Branch.

Branch is wanted for an outstanding warrant of arrest. Branch is described as being 6’4″ and about 285 pounds, and is known to frequent the Kona, North & South Kohala, and Kau Districts.

Anyone with information on Branch’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Kayla Makino-Kahuli of the Area II Criminal Investigations Section at (808) 326-4646 ext. 277.

