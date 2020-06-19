Wanted: 36-year-old Bruno Facchini for an outstanding bench warrant

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii Island Police needs the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for an outstanding bench warrant.

The individual is identified as 36-year-old Bruno Facchini. He is approximately five feet and nine inches tall, about 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Facchini’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Frank Mohica at (808) 961-2375, or via email at frank.mohica@hawaiicounty.gov. or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. CrimeStoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. CrimeStoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All CrimeStoppers information is kept confidential.

