HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of crimes are reported in the Ala Moana, Kakaako area every month. Honolulu police said one of the keys to preventing crime is limiting opportunity. So they’re sharing strategies that can help deter criminals.

Crime is a very real concern in the Ala Moana, Kakaako area according to House Speaker Scott Saiki.

“People do feel that there is a safety factor here,” Saiki said.

HPD’s Crimemapping reported a total of 433 crimes in November and 425 in December within a mile radius of the Neil Blaisdell Center. Theft topped the list at 180 last month and 164 this month. And the report showed burglaries increased from 20 to 30 in the last month.

Crimemapping showed homes along Pensacola Street between Hoolai Street and Kona Street have been burglarized three times in the last four months.

HPD said there are simple things you can do.

They met with the Ala Moana/Kakaako citizens patrol group to share tips on crime prevention.

“Basically just changing key environmental or structural design can influence behavior and reduce crime,” explained Officer Terrance Katakura.

It’s called Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design or CPTED.

And it focuses on four principles: natural surveillance, territorial reinforcement, access control and maintenance.

Katakura said natural surveillance involves placing people or things in a way to maximize visibility.

“The fundamental premise is criminals do not wish to be observed,” Katakura said. “The eyes on the street increases the increased risk to offenders. More eyes in the area, less risk of crime.”

He also explained removing obstructions with the 2 foot-6 foot rule

“Which basically is landscaping or bushes no higher than two feet tall and tree canopies no lower than six foot.”

Another very important factor is lighting.

“Most crimes occur using the darkness of night as cover, because of this lighting plays a major role in crime prevention,” Katakura said.

From lights that are too bright that create a glare and blind you, to lights that are too dim, he said it all makes a difference.

Sgt. Brandon Shiraishi said installing surveillance cameras doesn’t hurt either.

“Cameras that always helps,” Shiraishi added. “Especially, maybe not deterring, but helping us solve crimes. Cameras do help us.”

For more tips on CPTED click here.