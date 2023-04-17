State, DOE and HSTA agreed on tentative agreement for new contract in April 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of teachers will be getting approximately 14.5% raises over a tentative four-year contract.

State officials made the announcement with the HSTA president Monday afternoon.

“This is the strongest contract we have achieved since 2013,” Tui said. “This round of bargaining was the most collaborative I’ve experienced in my decade of negotiations with the employer. We’re also extremely grateful to Gov. Josh Green, who joined us on the last day of bargaining and actively helped to clear some of the logjams that remained,” he added.

The deal affects 13,500 public school teachers and will hopefully draw and retain teachers in Hawaii

The average annual pay raise is expected to be 3.4%.

“This agreement helps set a solid foundation for the next four years with predictable increases that recognize the incredible work of the educators in our schools who directly support student learning,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said.

Extracurricular teachers will also receive raises, there will be increases in employer contributions to healthcare premiums and raises pay for instructors working toward licensure.

Ratification will be held at statewide locations on April 26.

“This is another great step forward in raising pay and improving the quality of life for our teachers, who we value tremendously,” said Gov. Green.

Details of the full pending contract can be seen on the HSTA website.