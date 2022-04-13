HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports Division is holding a webinar at the end of this month for small businesses interested in becoming rental car suppliers at Hawaii’s airports.

The Airport Rental Car Supplier Diversity Outreach event is on April 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Small businesses participating in this webinar will learn of contracting opportunities with car rental companies (ex: Dollar Car Rental, Thrifty Car Rental, Hertz) located at the following airports:

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

Kahului Airport (OGG)

Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport (KOA)

Hilo International Airport (ITO)

Lihue Airport (LIH)

Representatives on each island will be able to answer questions about the Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) certification process, additional Supplier Diversity certifications and other benefits for small businesses. Click here for more info.

You do not have to be a certified disadvantaged business to attend.

The registration deadline is Monday, April 18. Click here to RSVP.