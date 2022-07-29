HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you would like to be a lifeguard, you can sign up for tryouts on Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Ala Moana Beach Park lifeguard stand 1B.

The next step after sign up is the physical performance test tryout at lifeguard stand 1B on Friday, Aug. 5 or Saturday, Aug. 6.

The test is 1,000 yard run-1,000 yard swim course in less than 25 minutes, a 400 yard paddleboard course in less than four minutes and a 100-yard run/100-yard swim/100-yard run sprint in less than three minutes.

For details on the requirements to be a lifeguard visit the City & County of Honolulu’s Emergency Services Department website.

In the dawn to dusk lifeguarding program, 41 towers around Oahu are open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m..

There are 24 mobile units are on duty from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Starting pay for a lifeguard is $22.49 an hour. The City said the pay is expected to go up.

