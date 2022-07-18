HONOLULU (KHON2) — YG Entertainment is holding auditions spanning 30 cities around the world to find their next K-pop stars. The South Korean agency has produced big names like BLACKPINK, Big Bang, iKON, WINNER and Treasure.

For the first time, the YG Global Audition is coming to Hawaii.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The audition is scheduled for Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. at 247 Danceforce, located at 45-056 Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe. To qualify, you must be born between 2003 to 2012.

You can audition for one of the following categories: vocals, rap and dance.

For vocals and rap, you must audition with one song within a minute without music.

For dance, you must audition with one song within a minute with music. You are asked to bring your own music on your phone.

Here’s how to apply: