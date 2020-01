HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A Maui man was sentenced 46 months in prison and three years of supervised release for possession of stolen firearms.

According to court documents and information presented in court, on March 7, 2019, 32-year-old Barret Paman burglarized a residence on Waiehu Beach Road, Wailuku, Maui, stealing 19 firearms, a gun safe, and other items.