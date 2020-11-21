Want a precooked Thanksgiving meal? Better act fast, they’re selling out

HONOLULU (KHON2) –If you have not figured out what you are doing for Thanksgiving, you should start thinking about it. To-go, prepared turkey dinners with all the fixings are a hot ticket for the holiday. Many restaurants sold out in record time. The good news is, there will be places offering to-go and dine-in options on Thanksgiving Day.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Want to order a pre-made Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings? Do not wait, because many places are already sold out.

Zippy’s Vice President of Marketing Kevin Yim said Zippy’s offered 20% more meals this year than they usually do and still sold out in record time.

“The community response has been amazing. We had church groups, community groups buying packages for those in need. We even saw large employers buying packages for employees who have been furloughed,” Yim said.

Though Zippy’s would not disclose how many meals they sold, Yim said it was in “the thousands.”

Big City Diner Corporate Chef Dennis Franks said they also sold out quickly.

“This year we stopped around 700 meals because basically we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to get the product anymore,” Franks explained.

Foodland Chief Food Officer Keoni Chang said they still had a limited number of prepared meals available.

“I think we’re like 95 to 96% sold out on everything right now. It’s gone quickly.”

If you are planning to cook your own turkey, Chang said Foodland has you covered.

“We have plenty turkey so I don’t think anyone needs to worry about not being able to get a turkey if they want to get one,” Chang explained.

No holiday meal is complete without a pie. Lee’s Bakery in Chinatown is a favorite. Customers usually stand in line for hours to purchase one of their pies.

This year, Eric Lee said they are making fewer pies and are changing their hours so it is a good idea to order ahead.

“We’re not doing 24 hours on Wednesday. We’re closed at 10 p.m. on Wednesday and reopen at 6 a.m. on Thursday. Then we close at 5 p.m. on Thursday,” Lee said.

If you want to dine out, Dukes Waikiki General Manager Kelii Gouveia said they are beefing up their buffet for the occasion.

“We’re doing an actual turkey buffet. So not only do we have our original prime rib buffet that we started pre- pandemic, we are adding the turkey plate accompaniments to that buffet. So it’s really big and really, really good, and if you can get in the walk-in, wait list, it’s a good meal to have,” Gouviea said.

Dukes Waikiki is also offering turkey plates to go on Thanksgiving, along with many other restaurants.

Here is a quick rundown of some of the places offering Thanksgiving meal options. Many require pre-ordering large meals by Nov. 22.

12th Ave Grill

Takeout dinner available. Dinner for two $79.

Pre order via their website.

53 By The Sea

Dine in and Takeout packages available.

Three-course dinner for $75. Takeout packages serve four and cost $150.

Call 808-536-5353 or visit their website.

Basalt Waikiki

Dine-in or to-go meals.

Roasted turkey $33.17, prime rib $29.

Call 808-923-5689 or visit their website.

Big City Diner

Dine-in or to-go meals. Oven roasted turkey special $21.99

Visit their website.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Dine-in or takeout meals available.

Turkey packages serves four and costs $103.9.

Half prime rib Thanksgiving meal serves 12-14 and costs $467.25

Call 808-487-0054 or visit their website.

Buca Di Beppo

Dine-in and takeout Turkey meals available.

Small feeds three for $68.99, Large feeds six for $138.

Call 808-591-0800 or visit their website.

Burgers on Bishop

Takeout available.

Family Turkey meal pack $135 for six. Single plates cost $15.99.

Call 808-586-2000.

Cake Works Hawaii

Takeout seasonal pumpkin crunch cheesecake available.

Call 808-946-4333 or visit their website.

Chef Chai

Takeout four-course Turkey Wiki Wiki Dinner Boxes, various sizes available ($105 for two, $210 for four).

Call 808-585-0011 or visit their website.

Deck

Dine-in and takeout-Family style meal for 5 is $240. Thanksgiving dinner plates (dine-in only) $30.

Call 808-931-4488 or order here.

Diamond Head Market & Grill

Takeout Turkey plates $28.

Call 808-732-0077.

Duke’s Waikiki

Dine-in and takeout available.

Thanksgiving Buffet 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. $54 per person.

Single Thanksgiving meal takeout $31.

Call 808-922-2268 or order on their website.

Ethel’s Grill

Takeout available-Ethel’s $100 Thanksgiving Box feeds four people.

Call 808-847-6467.

Feast

Takeout available-Thanksgiving 2 go menu for $180.

Call 808-840-0488 or visit their website.

Foodland

Takeout Turkey dinner serves 6-8, $65.99.

Call 808-452-1500 or visit their website.

Hawaiian Pie Co.

Takeout pies, various kinds.

Call 808-988-7828 or visit their website.

Hau Tree Lanai

Dine-in four course dinner $64.

Call 808-921-7066.

Highway Inn

Takeout Thanksgiving meal serves four for $59.95

Call 808-954-4955 or visit their website.

Hy’s Steak House

Takeout only-Hy’s slow-roasted prime rib dinner $298 for five, or complete turkey dinner $198 for five.

Call 808-922-5555.

Island Manapua

Takeout complete turkey dinner $158.

Call 808-988-5441

Kuhio Grille Kaimuki

Takeout Thanksgiving dinner plates $18.99.

Call 808-732-2336.

Liliha Bakery

Various takeout pies available.

Visit their website.

M by Chef Mavro

Takeout to-go Thanksgiving meal $260 feeds four to six.

Text to order 808-922-1910.



Merriman’s Honolulu

Takeout Thanksgiving meals $39 per person family style.

Call 808-215-0022 or visit their website.

Morton’s Honolulu

Dine-in and takeout Morton’s Lobster Oscar Special $59.

Call 808-949-1300 or visit their website.

Murphy’s Bar & Grill

Takeout Thanksgiving dinner serves four for $150.

Call 808-531-0422.

Pagoda Hawaii

Takeout Festive Turkey Feast feeds six to eight for $195.

Call 808-948-8370 or visit their website.

Prince Waikiki

Takeout Thanksgiving feast to go feeds one to two for $62.

Roy’s Hawaii

Takeout $69 carryout special serves two.

Visit their website.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Dine-in and Takeout-three-course feast $41.95.

Ruth’s Chris’ $165 Thanksgiving takeout meal feeds four.

Visit their website.

Side Street Inn

Takeout Local Style Thanksgiving to-go meal feeds four to five for $175.

Call 808-739-3939 or visit their website.

The Kahala Hotel

Dine-in and Takeout Thanksgiving meals $425 for six to eight.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

Dine-in Thanksgiving dinner $49.95.

Call 808-922-3600.