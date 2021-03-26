Walmart seeks Hawaii entrepreneurs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Here’s your chance to pitch your products to Walmart.

The retailer is now accepting applications for its Open Call program.

Entrepreneurs can apply for a chance to meet with Walmart buyers and deliver their product pitch virtually.

If all goes well the product could be sold in Walmart and Sam’s Club stores as well as online.

The deadline to apply is April 30 at Walmart-jump.com

The virtual pitches are scheduled for June 30, 2021.

Besides one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart merchants, business owners can hear directly from Walmart executives at a hour-long kickoff of the event.

There will be smaller breakout sessions where businesses can learn about various resources.