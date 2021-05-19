Walmart offering free curbside pickup at all Hawaii locations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Walmart is now offering free curbside pickup at all 10 locations in Hawaii. A scheduled delivery service has also been added to three stores.

“Through our new standard delivery service and no minimum necessary Express Delivery service, we are helping our customers save money and live better,” Lance McAlister, Hawaii Market Manager for Walmart, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The free curbside service operates seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Same-day pickup is available when customers order before 3 p.m. When you show up at your location, workers will load the car. Curbside pickup does not include dairy items, fresh produce, or frozen foods.

Scheduled delivery service is available from the Kapolei, Kunia and Pearl City Walmart stores for a $7.95 fee, or free for Walmart+ members.

There’s also Express deliveries, which are made in under two hours. Walmart has also eliminated a $35 minimum order requirement for Express Delivery at the eight participating stores: Hilo and Kailua-Kona; Fort Street Mall, Keeaumoku, Kapolei, Kunia/Waipahu, Mililani, and Pearl City.

In addition, there is same-day pickup when customers order their groceries online and reserve their time and location. This service requires a $35 minimum order. An associate will pack up the order and provide the handoff to the car. This includes dairy items, fresh produce, or frozen foods.

Special hours for seniors and first responders

Walmart Online Grocery Pickup dedicates each day, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., to customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone who is high-risk.