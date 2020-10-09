Walmart launches online grocery pickup program in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting Thursday, Oct. 8, shoppers at Walmart Pearl City and Walmart Kapolei can enjoy the company’s new online grocery pickup program. The service will be available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The retail chain said the program is aiming to add a layer of convenience for shoppers by allowing them to reserve a time slot that fits their schedule.

“We’re excited to launch Online Grocery Pickup for our Hawaii customers,” said Lance McAlister, Hawaii Market Manager for Walmart. “The convenient new option allows customers to shop when, where, and how they want and complements our existing services like Pickup Today, Express Delivery, and our updated app featuring Walmart Pay.”

McAlister added that time slots for seniors over the age of 60, first responders, customers with disabilities and at-risk shoppers will be available daily from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Customers using SNAP benefits have the option to use the pickup and express delivery services as well.

The stores added that a minimum $35 online grocery order will be required.

For more information, visit their website.

