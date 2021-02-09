Walmart launches free online grocery pickup at Kunia-Waipahu store

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Walmart is bringing its free online grocery pickup service at its Kunia/Waipahu location.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The store says pickup services will be available every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Store goers over the age of 60 along with first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated as most at-risk for contracting COVID-19 will also be able to pickup their groceries an hour earlier between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

“We’re excited to expand the availability of online grocery pickup for our Oahu customers to our Kunia/Waipahu location,” said Lance McAlister, Hawaii Market Manager for Walmart. “The convenient new option allows customers to shop when, where and how they want and complements our existing services like Pickup Today, Express Delivery, and our updated app featuring Walmart Pay.”

The free pickup service is currently available at Kapolei, Kunia, and Pearl City Walmart stores as well.

To schedule a pickup or for more information, click here.