Walmart Black Friday sneak preview

Stores are gearing up for their holiday sales. Walmart gave us a sneak peak at what shoppers can expect. Some of the hot ticket items this year — Apple Watches and airpods for $129 dollars each, scooters, hoverboards, and instant pot products for $49. And to make it easier for shoppers this year, Walmart is offering a new feature on its app.

Evan, from Walmart: “It’ll post the black friday map through the app. So if there’s a few items that you’re looking for, you can bring the whole family. You can pre-plan where everybody is going to be stationed throughout the store to try and get all the items that you’re looking for.”

In-store specials start at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. But if you’re more of an online shopper, you can start taking advantage of these deals tomorrow at 5 p.m.