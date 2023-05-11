KAPALAMA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Surrounding the white walls of the historic Palama Settlement building, something a little more colorful is starting to take shape.

And drivers on the H-1 Freeway might spot the message being painted on the once basic siding of the gym.

“Those kinds of walls, like, do nothing,” said Jasper Wong, artist and co-founder of Hawaiʻi Walls, formerly known as Pow Wow Hawaiʻi. “It doesn’t serve as inspiration. It doesn’t add anything.”

The inspiration now on the wall is the brainchild of Hawaiʻi Walls. Wong and others have spent the past decade painting murals in Kākāʻāko; and now, they’re turning their artistic eyes to Kalihi.

“Kalihi is special to my heart because I grew up out here,” Wong explained. “I really felt like bringing a mural festival here would really help to uplift and bring color and vibrancy to to this neighborhood.”

Over 80 artists are on site painting nearly 30 murals and brightening the spirits of the kids and seniors who spend time here.

“When I spoke to the artists, I asked them to allow the kids when they come here after school to grab a paintbrush and paint,” said Sam Aiona, Executive Director of Palama Settlement. “And you’d be surprised how many kids actually got the paintbrush and helped the artists paint these murals and these are their murals! And, so, I was very pleased to see the kids are excited.”

The “royalty wall” as it’s called features the princesses and the prince that lend their names to various schools in the Kalihi area.

“Palama Settlement is a sanctuary for them,” said Wong, who also volunteers and teaches art at the community center. “They come here after school. They do the activities here. It’s a place where they’re fed, where they feel safe; and we want it to make it also inspiring as well.”

“We want the kids to know that when they come here after school, Princess Likelike, Princess Kaiulani, you know, and Princess Keʻelikolani is still looking over you and this community and your ancestors are here for you to support you,” explained Aiona.

Hawaiʻi Walls is currently working on nearly 80 murals at several sites around Kalihi, including Bishop Museum and Kapalama Kai. They are hoping to spread a positive message for the community.

“We do a lot of work here at Palama Settlement for the community,” said Aiona. “And, so, to have these murals here, it just elevates our stature within the community and lets people know that, you know, we’re here to serve and it’s alive again here at Palama Settlement.”