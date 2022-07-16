HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police said a 45-year-old man was allegedly robbed in Waikiki on Saturday, July 16.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Three male suspects pushed the man to the ground, according to HPD.

Police said while the victim was punched and kicked by two of the suspects, the third suspect took the man’s wallet from his pocket.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

There were no arrests, police said.