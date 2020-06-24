Wallaby captured in Nuuanu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A wallaby is in the custody of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
A Nuuanu resident captured it Monday night, and the Hawaiian Humane Society picked it up.
The DLNR brought it to its facility Tuesday morning where a veterinarian took a look at it.
Officials say it’s healthy and moving well.
It’s expected to be released on Wednesday.
