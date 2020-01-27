Walking for Dr. Travis Law, victim in 2019 Kakaako pedestrian crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tuesday, January 28, marks a year since a horrific crash killed three pedestrians in Kakaako.

A memorial walk for Dr. Travis Lau, one of the victims of the crash, was held on January 26. Dr. Lau was training for the Surf City Race Marathon in California when he was struck and killed. Those who walked in his memory rallied against impaired driving, including his wife Melissa.

“I’m hoping that people take away the fact that these tragedies that happen from impaired driving are not something we can prepare for,” said Melissa Lau. “It’s quick, it’s random, this isn’t something that you can actually foresee and so I’m really hoping that lawmakers take into account that we really do need to adopt a zero policy, a zero-tolerance policy here.”

About 50 people from Hawaii are scheduled to race in the Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach on February 2 to honor Dr. Lau.