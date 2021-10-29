Walk Wise Hawaii encourages pedestrian safety before Halloween

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In anticipation of a safe Halloween, Mayor Rick Blangiardi proclaimed this week as “Keiki Pedestrian Safety Week.”

Both Work Wise Hawaii, a public education program that focuses on pedestrian safety and driver awareness of pedestrians, and the Honolulu mayor are urging drivers and pedestrians to look out for each other when trick-or-treating on Sunday.

In addition, trick-or-treaters are also encouraged to wear something reflective and to carry a flashlight so that they’re visible.

It’ll be the first time for many of these kids to be going out for the very first time with their parents, watching from a distance as they knock on doors,” said Lance Rae of Walk Wise Hawaii. “So please make sure you slow down, be aware pedestrians may not always be in the places they’re suppose to be.”

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, in 2018 17-percent of the children 14 and younger who were killed in traffic crashes were pedestrians.