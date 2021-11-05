Walk to End Alzheimer’s shifts to augmented experience, volunteer shares his touching story

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday, Nov. 6.

Awareness and funds to cure the disease can still be raised even though there will not be a large gathering in 2021.

The Walk gives an opportunity to support those suffering from Alzheimer’s, their caregivers and those who will contract the disease in the future. It is not in-person due to the pandemic — but it is not online-only either.

“We’re not going virtual because we’re still walking. So we’re encouraging people to walk from home, walk from the beach, a track, a trail, on a sidewalk, so people are still going to be walking.” LJ Duenas, Alzheimer’s Association executive director

Registration for the Walk is free but everyone is encouraged to donate funds for research and a cure. Walkers can track their progress as part of the events augmented experience and submit names for a Promise Flower Garden to be planted in front of the waterfront plaza on Ala Moana Boulevard.

“The blue flower represents those who are currently living with the disease. The orange flower represents those who are supporting our mission and all that we do. The white flower behind my head signifies the first survivor that we will have for Alzheimer’s. The yellow honors our amazing caregivers and the purple flower honors and remembers those who have passed because of the disease,” Duenas said.

Tyson Wu is a 21-year-old volunteer at the Alzheimer’s Association. Wu’s grandfather passed away in 2000 after an 11-year battle with the disease, but his grandmother was by his side through thick and thin.

“It just shows like, the love she had for my grandfather. It was just unbearable, you know, she took care of him for 11 years.“ Tyson Wu, Alzheimer’s Association volunteer

Wu now cares for his grandmother whenever he can and said early detection paired with constant support is key.

“Maybe starting to experience, you know, memory loss, maybe small signs, doesn’t matter, just reach out to your family, you never know what’s going to happen,” Wu said, “eat together, share meals, just do anything you can with your loved ones, I think that’s important.”

Wu’s experience with Alzheimer’s inspired him to write a poem for his English 273 class at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, taught by Dr. No’u Revilla.

I know you are reading this poem, sitting alone at breakfast

Staring into space has become your form of consumption

I know you are reading this poem, memory has become your enemy

Far worse than when it gets the best of me

I know you are reading this poem, trapped in a 12 x 12 box

Some distance away from society Tyson Wu, Epistolary Poem on Memory Loss

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oahu takes place Nov. 6, so click here to register or click here to submit names of loved ones for the Promise Flower Garden.