Walgreens Keeaumoku closes June 1

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Walgreens located on Keeaumoku Street and Kapiolani Blvd will close June 1.

The company provided this statement.

Walgreens has operated our store at 1488 Kapiolani Blvd. for about 5 years and the decision to close was not easy. Please be assured that the community will remain well served by Walgreens. Prescription files will automatically transfer to our store at 1121 S. Beretania St. Customers need take no action; the transfer is automatic and our teams at those stores look forward to serving them. We will continue to be the strong community supporter Honolulu has known us to be. Pharmacy patients will receive a letter in the mail providing more information about their prescription records.

Walgreens

