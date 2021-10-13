WakeUp2Day:The Outdoor Seated Entertainment Rule on Oahu goes into effect

Under this new guideline, all sporting arenas and venues must operate at 50% or under 1,000 people.
It also requires all attendees to be vaccinated, masked, and socially distant.
Dallis Ontiveros went live from Waikiki Shell with more details.
