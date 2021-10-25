WakeUp2Day: Hawaii’s unemployment rate remains above the national average

Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Tokyo 2020
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
BestReviews
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Support Hawaii
Newsletter Sign-Up
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
At least 2 dead, officer among those injured in Idaho mall shooting, police say
Joint Base Pearl Harbor Air Force Master Sergeant dies at home on Sunday
Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park invites families to “Every Kid Outdoors” scavenger hunt bingo on Halloween weekend
Each state's favorite Halloween candy, according to online shopping data
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Hawaii Traffic
9th Island Forecast
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
The Big Game
China 2022
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Aloha With Pride Shaka and Shine
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Lokomaikai
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Hunger Action Month
Veterans Voices
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
WakeUp2Day: Hawaii’s unemployment rate remains above the national average
Local News
by:
Dallis Ontiveros
Posted:
Oct 25, 2021 / 10:20 AM HST
/
Updated:
Oct 25, 2021 / 10:20 AM HST
More Hawaii News
Joint Base Pearl Harbor Air Force Master Sergeant dies at home on Sunday
Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park invites families to “Every Kid Outdoors” scavenger hunt bingo on Halloween weekend
Learn to make festive dishes for the holidays virtually with AARP Hawai’i and Chef Dan Swift
Take2: Halloween Costume Making at Goodwill
Video
WakeUp2Day: Hawaii’s unemployment rate remains above the national average
Video
Hawaii reports 97 COVID cases
Hawaiian Airlines Resumes Nonstop route from Sydney to Honolulu
Trade winds to ease off in coming days
Video
Upcoming roadwork to watch out for across Oahu, Kauai, Maui
Video
Pahoa vehicle fire causes approximately $20,000 in damage
More Local News
Trending Stories
Joint Base Pearl Harbor Air Force Master Sergeant dies at home on Sunday
Hawaii reports 97 COVID cases
Victim of John Wayne Gacy identified
LIST: COVID-friendly Halloween 2021 events, activities around Oahu, Maui
Each state's favorite Halloween candy, according to online shopping data