Waiver of expired identification documents will expire on Oct. 4.

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The City is urging O’ahu residents to renew their Hawai’i driver’s licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits as soon as possible.

The governor’s latest emergency proclamation allowed the waiver of expired identification documents which will end on Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m.

“If your driver’s license, state ID, or learner’s permit is overdue, it’s time to renew,” said Nola Miyasaki, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services. “We have opened up extended hours and Saturdays to accommodate more appointments for driver’s licenses, state IDs and learner’s permits.”

According to the City, O’ahu residents could face penalties and other major ramifications if they don’t update their driver’s license, which includes taking the written test and the road test.

The City said customers can use the city’s AlohaQ appointment reservation system to schedule visits six months in advance, frequently checking for cancellations.

For more information go to: www.honolulu.gov/csd.