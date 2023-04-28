HONOLULU (KHON2) — After making the announcement of its 9th island location, Zippy’s Restaurants said the wait is almost over.

According to the popular Hawaii restaurant chain, they’ve made big progress at its new location near South Rainbow at the 215 in Southwest, Las Vegas.

The restaurant announced on its website that “Construction is nearing its end.”

“So while the building looks ready to go on the outside, it’s really what’s in the inside that counts and matters,” said Zippy’s Manager, Communications and Social Media Jessica Yamamoto. “And so yeah, to our Las Vegas friends and family, we see you, we hear you, we’re coming. And we’re excited.”

Zippy’s said they have been training key management staff in Hawaii for months.

While the building may appear complete, supply chain issues prevent us from announcing an opening date. This is as frustrating to us as it is to our fans in Las Vegas. Specifically, electrical equipment is on backorder around the globe. Zippy’s

During the announcement, Zippy also brought to light the mural painted on its Las Vegas building.

The mural was painted by artists Jeff Gress and Kamea Hadar whose art has been seen around Kaka‘ako, as well as buildings around the world.

“We are honored to have Gress and Kamea’s art adorn our building as a beacon of aloha to Las Vegas,” stated Zippy’s.

There is no exact timeline yet for opening but the restaurant said they do hope to it is by the end of the year.

Zippy’s in Las Vegas is hiring as it continues construction and to apply you can click here.