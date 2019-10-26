Waipio man says car was broken into without forced entry

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waipio resident, Giles Forsythe said he and his wife came home from evening shifts on Sunday. His wife locked her car and they went to sleep. When his wife woke up and went to the car the next morning, she found it in disarray.

Their glove compartment was open and items were thrown all over the seats and floor. The thieves made away with a hygiene kit and other small items.

“I opened the trunk, and sure enough all my items were splayed out again, so I knew already if the containers were open that somebody was in there,” said Forsythe.

However, while the inside looked like a mess, the outside looked exactly the same. There was no shattered glass or broken handles.

“No forced entry, no break-ins, no sign of like tool marks,” said Forsythe.

He believes the thieves found a way to hack into his car because of the lack of marks on the outside and because it is key-less.

“It is alarming because if you can get into my car, and the alarm doesn’t sound and I’m not even aware of it… a lot of other people weren’t aware of their cars being broken into,” said Forsythe. “I think it shows that this may be a new type of crime.”

KHON contacted car-dealers around Oahu to find out if this was possible. Tony Auto Group said that while they haven’t heard of specific cases here in Hawaii, there a is possibility that this could happen.

So what can you do to protect your car?

“The only way you can get around this is an after-market alarm system,” said Ata Alwir, Car audio and security Specialists owner.

He said this works separately from your car’s system, so if thieves do find a way to hack into your car, this would not be affected.

“They come with an indicator inside the car with a blue light to let you know this car, the alarm system is armed,” said Alwir.

He said this could cost between about $250 to $1,500 dollars.

But he said you should always take extra precautions just in case.

“Anytime you leave your car, make sure its empty in the front and in the back so that way youre not leaving him anything to steal inside the car,” said Alwir.

The Honolulu Police Department said there were seven break-ins in that Waipio area within a month.

Forsythe said over the past year and a half break-ins and thefts have ramped up in the Waipio area.

“It’s gotten to a point where when we wake up in the morning to check our street parking, everyone has that fingers crossed kind of cringe feeling like is today my day again,” said Forsythe.

So far there are no suspects at this time. Police are asking people if you have any information to report that to HPD or Crimestoppers at 955-8300.