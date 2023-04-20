WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Earth Day is right around the corner on Friday, April 21.

A Waipahu High School senior is hoping to save the planet, one roof at a time.

His hard work has won him a national scholarship

Harold Cacal is an aspiring engineer.

“As an aspiring engineer, Harold’s goal is to make sustainability cost-effective for all – through the use of cheaper green roof technology,” said a spokesperson for the National Society of High School Scholars Foundation Earth Day Scholarship.

They went on to explain further.

“With his project, Harold analyzed the origin of Hawai’i’s environmental problems by exploring the correlation between urbanization on pollution and the climate crisis,” said the NSHSSFEDS spokesperson.

He came up with green roof technology that uses recycled materials including wooden pallets and egg cartons.

His project won a National Society of High School Scholars Foundation Earth Day Scholarship.

The award recognizes students who actively raise awareness and protect our planet.

Harold said he plans to use the money to pay for college.

“So, essentially, the system aims to improve on is the cost while still maintaining the level of efficiency and cost efficiency that many other [sic] green roofs have at the moment,” explained Cacal.

In approaching his project, Cacal considered building codes, materials, economic and environmental benefits.

This allowed him to design a system that utilizes recycled materials, regulates indoor temperatures, provides economic savings and reduces air pollution.

He even researched population density information via the State of Hawai’i GIS program. This helped him interpret the data to determine the effects of Oahu’s rising population on air quality and pollution levels.

Finally, Cacal selected potential installation sites for low- to medium-intensity areas of developed land around the districts of Oʻahu in order to incorporate small-scale green roof systems.