Waipahu man in critical condition after overnight crash on the H1

A man is in critical condition following an overnight crash near Waipahu. This was on the H1 freeway Waipahu off-ramp. Police say at 1:30 this morning a 56-year-old Aiea man was speeding and crashed into the rear forks of a roll-off truck. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the driver of the truck was not injured.
