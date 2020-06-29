Waipahu man charged, Waikiki man arrested in two separate abuse cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men are being investigated in two separate abuse cases on Oahu.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 46-year-old man allegedly placed his hand across a 29-year-old woman’s throat. He applied pressure, which restricted her airway. This happened in the Waikiki area on June 25. The suspect was located and arrested without incident for abuse-strangulation the next day.
He remains in police custody, pending investigation.
In Waipahu, a 22-year-old woman reported to police that she was being assaulted by her 20-year-old boyfriend. She reported that it was in the presence of their child who is under the age of 14. This happened on June 26, around 11:30 p.m.
The boyfriend was later located in the morning on June 27, and was arrested without incident for abuse of a family or household member while in the presence of a child.
He was charged for the crime and his bail was set at $1,000.
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- Angela Lee aims to continue positivity with August opening of United BJJ Hawaii
- NASA names its D.C. headquarters after ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary W. Jackson
- Ohio couple finds swastika of pepperoni on their take-home pizza
- Clothing drive celebrates re-opening of Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii donation sites
- Kauai man dead after hiking Kalalau Trail on Nāpali Coast