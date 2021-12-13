Waipahu HS athletic girls’ program to get $7.8 million athletic facility

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Waipahu High School is getting a 3,800 square-foot girls’ athletic facility which will address Title IX gender equity requirements within two years.

This facility will also greatly improve what our athletic trainers can provide to the female student-athletes because of its proximity to the fields of play,” said Athletic Director Stacie Nii. “We will provide treatment more efficiently to a greater number of students, but also will be able to offer a greater variety of athletic assistance because of future opportunities with the space.”.

Although WHS has separate Physical Education (PE) facilities for the girls’ and boys’ athletic programs, programs currently share an athletic facility.

According to WhiteSpace Architects (WSA), its design for the girl’s athletic complex includes a space with locker rooms dedicated to the female athletes, showers, trainers’ facility including a large treatment room, team meeting room, laundry facilities, restrooms and ample storage. The design will create inclusive restrooms for all genders, including a gender-neutral locker room for a single individual with a shower and bathroom.

Our project team of women is incredibly honored to design a project that will help bring gender equity to the female athletes at Waipahu High,” said WSA Architect and Owner Laura Ayers.

Groundbreaking is estimated to begin in late 2022. Construction is estimated to take approximately 16 months and school officials hope the new facility will be open for the 2024 to 2025 academic year.