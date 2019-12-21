Waipahu Highway Inn restaurant moves to new Waipahu location

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The family-owned Hawaiian food restaurant Highway Inn on Leoku Street will close on Dec. 23, 2019 after being there for 35 years.

It will open up a new location at 94-830 Moloalo St on Dec. 30, 2019

The new place will be next to the Waipahu Rail Transit station.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant will have more seating, a bar and live music on Fridays.

Earlier breakfast hours are planned to launch in February, and there are plans to introduce some of the more popular items currently only found at the Kakaako location, such as the Smoked Moco.

They will have a state-of-the-art photovoltaic system, which is expected to produce nearly all of the restaurant’s power needs.

Founded in 1947 on Farrington Highway by Seiichi and Nancy Toguchi, Highway Inn has been part of the Waipahu community for more than 70 years, offering Hawaiian and local American comfort food. There were three employees at the start.

In 1960, the Toguchis moved the restaurant to Depot Road, just below the old Waipahu Sugar Mill.

When the next generation took over, Highway Inn relocated in 1984 to the current location on Leoku Street.

The restaurant is now under the leadership of third-generation owner Monica Toguchi Ryan. Toguchi Ryan follows in the footsteps of her father, Bobby, and has guided Highway Inn through its expansion to a second location in urban Kakaako and the cafe operation at Bishop Museum.

Highway Inn now employs 120 people over the three locations.

Highway Inn is a two-time Small Business Administration, Honolulu, “Family Business of the Year” winner, and Seiichi and Nancy Toguchi are inductees in the Hawaii Restaurant Association’s Hall of Fame.

In May 2019, in recognition of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the restaurant was selected from more than 7,000 minority-owned businesses across to the country to be featured in a Google Small Business video as part of the platform’s #MoreThanABusiness series, celebrating the impact of small businesses around the globe.

For more information, log onto https://www.myhighwayinn.com/