Waipahu High School academies receive national recognition for exemplary performance

WAIPAHU, Honolulu (KHON2) — Waipahu High School received the highest level of national recognition for three career academies on Oct. 20. A total of five academies have been recognized by the National Career Academy Coalition (NCAC), making Waipahu High School a wall-to-wall national model academy school.

The NCAC recognizes college and career academies that show exemplary performance in the National Standard of Practice (NSOP).

The five Waipahu High School academies being recognized include:

To reach the highest level of recognition — the model with distinction level — an academy must meet or exceed proficiency in all 10 areas noted in the NSOP.

Waipahu High School Principal Keith Hayashi says his school remains focused on preparing students for a future in Hawaii’s workforce.

“We are committed to preparing our students for Hawaii’s high skill, high wage, in-demand, and future-focused workforce through learning experiences, college dual credit offerings, industry internships and certifications,” Principal Hayashi said.

Waipahu High School offers 23 Career Technical Education programs and features an Early College program.

