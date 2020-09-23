Waipahu Community School for Adults offering free enrollment for fall term

The Waipahu Community School for Adults (WCSA) has announced that it will be providing free enrollment for courses in the fall term.

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Waipahu Community School for Adults (WCSA) has announced that it will be providing free enrollment for courses in the fall term.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

WSCA’s fall term is set to begin in mid-October and end in December. For those interested in registering, click here for course offerings, registration, and school information.

Each of the five WSCA locations will participate in the new initiative. WSCA has campuses in Waipahu, Wahiawa, Windward, Hilo and Kona.

Classes can help adults either work towards a high school equivalency/GED, earn certifications, enroll in prep courses such as the Armed Service Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB), ParaPro, English Langage Acquisition and more.

Those interested who are 18 years or older are asked to check WSCA’s website for each campus registration date.

Latest Stories on KHON2