HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Water is asking residents in Wainiha to Hā’ena to conserve water until further notice due to an electrical power outage affecting water system facilities.

Water should be be for essential needs only, such as drinking, cooking and sanitation purposes.

DOW asks residents to turn off anything that automatically uses water such as ice machines and irrigation systems.

DOW also wants residents to refrain from car washing and other non-essential water uses.

To view the latest water service announcements, please visit the Kauai Department of Water Facebook page.