Waimea Valley announces new benefits for kama‘aina annual pass holders

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waimea Valley has announced new benefits to the kama‘aina annual pass program, which kicks off on Memorial Day.

Kama’aina individual passes are $30 and family passes are $60 (good for two adults and up to six children under the age of 18), providing admission for an entire year.

Waimea Valley also offers a lifetime pass priced at $600. The annual pass provides members with a 10% discount at the Ku ‘Ono Wai Wai Gift Shop and the Wahi ‘Āina snack shop on every visit.

Listed below are the new pass holder benefits:

Early morning walking: Visit Waimea Valley at 7:30 a.m. before business hours.

Waterfall swimming opens at 8 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only.

The Hale Kope coffee shop in the Visitor Center offers baked goods, fresh fruit, Waimea blend coffee and other coffee drinks.

Cultural Tours start at 8:30 a.m. on Sundays only.

To enjoy these benefits, pass holders must purchase or currently have an annual pass, complete a

morning walker application and present their pass to staff upon entry.

Visit the Ku ‘Ono Wai Wai Gift Shop located in the Visitor Center to purchase a pass. It’s open seven days a week starting May 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Make sure to bring a valid Hawaii ID to qualify for the pass.