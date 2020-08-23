Waimea swimming pool closed for mechanical problems

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Waimea swimming pool is closed for mechanical problems on Kauai.
The county says a new motor is being installed.
If you have questions about the pool, call 808-338-1271.
