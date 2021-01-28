Waimea Bay reopens after officials investigate unidentified cylinder

File – Photograph of the gas canister found on Wednesday, Jan. 27, in waters near Waimea Bay, Oahu.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials reopened Waimea Bay Beach Park on Thursday, Jan. 28, after an investigation revealed that an unidentified object found in waters near the jump rock on Wednesday, Jan. 27, was a compressed gas cylinder and not an unexploded military ordinance.

The object — thought to be a gas cylinder like a carbon dioxide canister — prompted the evacuation of nearly 100 beachgoers during the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Ocean Safety Lt. Kerry Atwood said, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) and military personnel were contacted to investigate the object.

“We had HPD SWAT team down here who investigates this type of situation along with some military personnel and after evaluating it, the object in the water, they determined that it did pose no threat.” Ocean Safety Lt. Kerry Atwood

Officials said, the object weighed about 50 pounds and could have been exposed due to the large swell that hit the North Shore on Saturday, Jan. 16.

The object was removed by Ocean Safety around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, and the beach was opened shortly after.